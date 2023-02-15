GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Grenada County deputies announced one of the escaped inmates was taken into custody, and the other was found dead.

The Grenada Star reported authorities responded to a wooded area along Prospect Road in Montgomery County near Duck Hill on Tuesday, February 14.

According to authorities, Jonathan W. Miller was taken into custody. They said Claude T. Slaughter died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two escaped from the Grenada County Jail late Sunday night. They were discovered to be missing on Monday, February 13.

Claude T. Slaughter (Courtesy: Grenada Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Jonathan W. Miller (Courtesy: Grenada Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is leading the investigation.