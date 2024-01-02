JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to one fatal crash during the New Year’s Holiday Period.

The enforcement period began Saturday, December 30, 2023, and concluded on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The fatal crash happened on Highway 607 in Hancock County. Troopers said a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was walking in the middle of the highway. The pedestrian has not been identified.

MHP issued 4,865 citations, made 77 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 119 crashes during the enforcement period.

2023-24 New Year Holiday Totals (3 Days) 2022-23 New Year Holiday Totals (4 Days) Total Citations – 4,865 Total Citations – 8,037 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 456 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 858 DUIs – 77 DUIs – 164 Crashes – 119 Crashes – 203 Fatal Crashes – 1 Fatal Crashes – 2 Fatalities – 1 Fatalities – 2 Motorist Assist – 58 Motorist Assist – 87