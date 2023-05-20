INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in Indianola.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the officer-involved shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at a home on BB King Road.

Indianola police were responding to a domestic disturbance at the home, according to Martin. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to Martin, a minor occupant of the home received significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.