GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after one person was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

The shooting happened on May 2, 2023, around 4:00 p.m. near Hewes Avenue and Highway 90.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said a Gulfport officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect pointed a weapon towards the officer.

According to Martin, the officer was not injured during the shooting. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Once MBI agents complete their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.