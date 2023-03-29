SHERMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured one person in Sherman.

Officials said the shooting happened on Wednesday, March 29 around 4:30 a.m. at Beasley Apartments.

According to investigators, multiple agencies responded to the apartments after receiving complaints of an individual discharging a weapon. During the incident, the suspect was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured.

Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.