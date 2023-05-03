GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting in George County.

The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 near a home on Jordan Road.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said George County deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to a suspect for making terroristic threats. She said the suspect, who has not been identified, pointed a weapon toward the deputies.

The suspect died from his injuries in the shooting. No deputies were injured.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) agents are investigating the shooting. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.