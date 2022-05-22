MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Batesville, Mississippi have begun an investigation after a shooting at a music festival injured one person.

The incident happened Saturday night toward the end of the city’s Springfest.

Crew members were seen cleaning up what’s left of the annual Batesville Springfest located in the town square on Sunday morning.

What was supposed to be a night of fun quickly turned into a night of terror after shots rang out nearby.

“We’re trying to fight against the crowd to get back in because we couldn’t find our daughter,” one woman said.

This mother didn’t want to go on camera but says it was pure chaos as attendees scrambled to safety.

“We look up and there’s probably 30 police officers running behind us and we couldn’t figure out what was going on. We turned around and looked and we hear them talking to I guess walkie talkies that shots were fired,” the woman said.

Batesville Police say the shooter and suspect knew each other.

The victim was treated at a hospital in Oxford.

Festival goers said the shooting actually happened around the corner from the square, but it was close enough to cause a panic amongst the crowd.

Callie Shepard says the shooting happened at the very end of the festival during the last song of the night.

“I grabbed my sister and my boyfriend and I said come on and we just ran into the tanning shop on the square,” Shepard said.

They say the shooter and suspect were not from the area — leaving residents with several questions.

Police did not report any additional injuries.

Batesville Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Batesville police have yet to release any information on the shooter or what charges they may face.