Online courses offer resources, training to launch small business in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entrepreneurs can get the resources and training needed to launch a small business in 30 days in an upcoming series of online courses hosted by Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service faculty and staff.

StartUp Mississippi is free and can be accessed with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Weekly Zoom sessions will begin on September 9. The deadline to apply for participation is September 3.

According to organizers, participants will learn how to create a small business plan, conduct a market analysis, promote their business on social media, gain the necessary resources for establishing a business, and create and maintain a webpage.

“This series is for anyone looking to transform their idea into an actual small business,” said Extension instructor Terence Norwood. “You’ll learn the language, find out where to go when you have questions, and develop a network of support with Extension community development specialists. This series will serve as a front door to additional MSU Extension programs that promote small business development, sustainability, renewal, and growth.”

For more information or to apply to the program, click here.