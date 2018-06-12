Operation Triple Beam nets nearly three hundred arrests

Operation Triple Beam swept five cities in Mississippi netting more than 200 of the state’s most dangerous criminals, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

Thirteen federal agencies and 14 local and county law enforcement departments conducted a roundup in Biloxi, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Jackson and Meridian. Two-hundred and seventy arrests stemmed from the multi-agency operation working over six weeks together.

Investigators focused on fugitives, sex-crimes, gang related activity, firearms and narcotics.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the framework used in Operation Triple Beam has been used in nearly fifty cities nationwide over the past eight years.

The sweep brought in more than fifty illegal firearms, including assault weapons, drugs and $26,000 in confiscated cash.