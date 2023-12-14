JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson and the Securities Division of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office issued an order against Stephone N. Patton on October 26, 2023.

According to the order, Patton is a serial fraudster with multiple criminal convictions in Mississippi and Florida. Through business filings with the SEC and Mississippi, Patton holds himself out to be the CEO of various companies, including:

Star Oil and Gas Company, Inc. North Gulf Energy Corporation, Inc. Patton Oilfield Services, Inc. Patton Farms, LLC.

Using these business filings and company websites, Watson said Patton claimed to have raised hundreds of billions of dollars through investment opportunities. The order finds Patton induced investors to purchase shares in his companies by promising investors substantial investment returns, monthly payments, and board member positions.

Through investigative efforts and collaboration with the SEC, Watson said the division discovered none of Patton’s companies are operational, have any assets, or generate any revenues. He said account records showed that Patton spent investors’ funds almost as soon as he received them on personal expenses.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the total amount of known investments made to Patton’s fraudulent companies is more than $80,000.

This order requires Patton to cease and desist from offering investments with his companies, requiring Patton to permanently deactivate his companies’ websites to prevent any further dissemination of his false or misleading information. Patton was also ordered to pay an administrative penalty of $25,000 to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office for the violations, in addition to restitution owed to all his Mississippi investors.