Organizations partner to improve access to healthy foods in Mississippi Delta

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mars Food, the MolinaCares Accord and the Kroger Delta Division announced a new partnership to expand the Delta region’s supply and accessibility to healthy foods. Leaders also want to education neighbors on healthy eating habits.

The coalition will donate 70,000 healthy meals per year. They hope to create a larger coalition by inviting more businesses in the area to join them.

Over the next five years, leaders with Mars Food announced the company will invest $2.5 million to improve access to healthy foods and education for the region’s underserved. MolinaCares will add another $1.25 million to further bolster food access efforts, while the Kroger Delta Division will support with additional sponsorships and investments of local and state food pantry programs.