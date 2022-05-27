JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You don’t have to look far for outdoor fun this summer. Not only does Mississippi have its own beaches, the state is also loaded with beautiful parks and wildlife adventures. Have you ever gone shrimping or pet an alpaca? Well, now is your chance.
Some of Mississippi’s outdoor adventures are as follows:
- Take a hike at Red Bluff in Foxworth
- Hunt for murals throughout Hattiesburg
- Go birdwatching at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park in Jackson
- Spend the night in a Forest Retreat cabin in Gloster
- Go on an Alpaca Farm Tour in Stringer
- Take a Shrimping Trip in Biloxi
- Stand under a waterfall in Clark Creek Natural Area in Woodville
- Take a boat tour on the Mississippi River in Vicksburg
- Kayak or canoe in Okatoma Creek in Seminary
- Go on a Dolphin Watching Cruise on the Mississippi Coast
- Make a trip to Camp Wesley Pines in Hazlehurst
- Bike along the Natchez Trace Parkway
- Go on a swamp tour in Moss Point
- Pack a picnic to eat at Blue Lake Recreational Area in Rolling Fork
- Take a guided fishing tour in Grenada
- Browse through the memorials and monuments at Vicksburg National Military Park
- Enjoy a private kayaking lesson in Brandon
Remember to pack your sunscreen, bring some water and enjoy the scenery around the Magnolia State.