JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package.

The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects are as follows:

for the Bolivar County Utilation Project $3,200,000 for the City of Clinton for a Regional Wastewater Project

for the City of Fayette Municipal Safety Complex $2,000,000 for the City of Greenville, MS for faclilties and equipment

for the City of Rolling Fork Community Utiilzation Complex $1,664,100 for Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale for campus safety

for the Coffeeville’s Recreational Park $375,000 for the Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center Project

for the Emmett Till Tutwiler Musuem Welcome Center $2,250,000 for the Mississippi Delta Community College Training Academy

for the Sunflower Country Business Improvement District $225,000 for the Rev George Lee Musuem Project

“These investments will create jobs with better pay, strengthen our communities and start to tackle climate change,” said Thompson.