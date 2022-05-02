OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a man for allegedly hitting a pedestrian on Sunday, May 1.

Police responded to the area of South Lamar before 2:00 a.m. for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian wreck.

Officers believed the driver, Samuel Jared Brown, 24, of Oxford, was under the influence while talking to him. According to officers, Brown had left the roadway and struck the victim.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and later flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and open container. Brown was given a bond of $25,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.