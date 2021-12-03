Oxford police charge mother with manslaughter after daughter dies from fentanyl

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a mother after they said her infant daughter died from fentanyl toxicity.

Police said they responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on September 15, 2021, for an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death of the child was fentanyl toxicity.

According to police, 31-year-old Ebonee White was charged with manslaughter – culpable negligence in connection to the death of her daughter. She was arrested on Thursday, December 2. White was given a $100,000 bond.

“This case highlights why law enforcement has urged our community to stay away from this drug.

Fentanyl has claimed the lives of too many community members,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We

must continue our efforts to combat the access and distribution of fentanyl on our streets. Our

thoughts and prayers go out to every family member that has lost a loved one to fentanyl.”