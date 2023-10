OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police are searching for a missing Canadian man.

Police said Brandon Sawyer, 21, was last seen on Sunday, October 8, 2023, going northbound on Highway 7. He was in a tan 2007 Chevy Impala with a Canadian license plate CXWN193.

Sawyer is six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Oxford police are searching for a missing Canadian man. (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.