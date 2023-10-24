OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police are searching for at least two women who vandalized a globe fountain that was recently dedicated.

Police said the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at Pocket Park next to Oxford City Hall. Damages are expected to be about $5,000.

According to officers, the women were with a larger group of individuals. The women could face felony charges.

Oxford police are searching for at least two women who vandalized a globe fountain that was recently dedicated. (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Police said the two women have been identified, and they will release more information once the arrests have occurred.