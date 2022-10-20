OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a man.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 just before 11:00 a.m. on Molly Barr Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and has since been released.

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Randrica Steward, of Oxford, in connection to the shooting. She was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Steward’s bond was set at $25,000.