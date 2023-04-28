OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested in connection a fatal hit-and-run near the University of Mississippi campus.

Police said they responded to the scene on West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row on Thursday, April 27 just after 11:00 p.m.

According to officers, the pedestrian, identified as 19-year-old Andrew Tyler Mitchell, of Missouri, died from his injuries.

Police said the vehicle that struck Mitchell fled the scene, but witnesses were able to give a description to officers. They later located the suspect’s vehicle on Friday, April 28.

Police arrested 25-year-old Cameron Neal Riser, of Oxford, in connection to the fatal hit-and-run. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Riser appeared in court and was issued a $50,000 bond.