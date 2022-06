OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 29-year-old Oxford woman was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, June 8 just after midnight on South Lamar Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and the suspect.

The victim died at the scene.

The suspect, Alexandria Griste, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Her bond was set at $1,000,000.