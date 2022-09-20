A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was sentenced on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University (MSU).

Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself and to a business she and her daughter owned in Oxford, Mississippi, without authority.

From 2012 through 2019, investigators said Cadle stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority House Corporation.

Representatives of the sorority spoke at the sentencing hearing and said Cadle had bullied the sorority members and maintained an attitude of superiority to avert any questions about the finances of the sorority house.

“The defendant abused her position of trust and authority by stealing money she was entrusted with for her own personal gain.” Said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The Northern District of Mississippi’s United States Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute those that abuse their positions to steal from others.”

In announcing the sentence, U.S. District Judge Glen H. Davidson also imposed a restitution judgment in the amount of $2,940,853.80.

Cadle is scheduled to report to prison on October 24.