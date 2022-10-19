JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agencies have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to more than 275,000 children who were in grades PreK-12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year.

Families of students in PreK-12 who were eligible for the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year will receive a $391 one-time benefit for each child enrolled in the program.

Officials said it will take approximately three weeks for the more than 275,000 cards to be distributed to eligible children.

Distribution of benefits to families of children eligible for SNAP Under 6 P-EBT benefits will continue through the month of October. All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card. Families should check their mail for new cards arriving in the next few days.

For PreK-12 students, the P-EBT card will be mailed to the address provided by the child’s 2021-22 school district. Student addresses were collected from school districts and the SNAP program during July and August. According to officials, cards cannot be forwarded.

Families may verify if their child is eligible for P-EBT by calling the P-EBT Call Center at 1-833-316-2423. Parents can reach the call center through live chat on the MDHS P-EBT website or contact the call center at 1-833-316-2423, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

P-EBT call center staff can review the address on file for eligible children and accept address update requests and eligibility review requests.

For SNAP Under 6 children, we are only able to accept review requests from the individual listed as the Head of Household on the child’s most recent SNAP case.

For PreK-12 students, we are only able to accept review requests from the parent/guardian listed for the child in school records at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Once the review is submitted, the parent will receive email updates throughout the review process, letting them know the status of their review.

If the review is approved, the parent will receive a Verification Form by email that they will need to sign digitally. Once that form is signed, a new card will be provided to the family.

For step-by-step instructions on how to complete the Verification Form signature process, parents can visit the MDHS P-EBT website.

Completing an application for free or reduced-price lunch for the current 2022-23 school year after July 31, 2022, does not make a child eligible for the current round of P-EBT benefits.