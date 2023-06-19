DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Panola County woman was arrested after her 22-month-old child died.

Hernando police said they received a call that a deceased child had been brought into the Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven on Wednesday, June 14 by her mother.

Captain Kyle Hodge, with the Hernando Police Department, said officers met with the staff, the Desoto County coroner and the parents of the child.

During the investigation, Hodge said investigators identified inconsistencies pertaining to the details of the child’s death. An arrest warrant was issued for the child’s mother, 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns.

Towns was arrested at her Como home by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. She was charged with child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

Towns was transported to the Hernando Police Department for questioning and processing. Hodge said she was later released to the Desoto County Jail where she was being held on a $100,000 bond.