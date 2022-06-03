PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that 100 inmates at at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman graduated on Wednesday, May 25.

Many of the inmates received their high school diploma or HiSet. Some of the graduates also received training in carpentry, culinary arts, auto mechanics, diesel mechanics, electronics, horticulture, HVAC, industrial electrical and welding.

MSP Superintendent Marcus McClure spoke at the graduation. He and instructors congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.