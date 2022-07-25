FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) named a section of Highway 84 in Franklin County after a former MDOT employee who was killed in an accident.

Mark Youngblood, a maintenance technician, worked for MDOT for eight years before he was killed in an accident on the same highway in 2019. MDOT officials said he was killed while mowing right of way.

Now, MDOT has dedicated a section of the highway as the “Mark ‘Peanut’ Youngblood Memorial Highway.” The section starts at one-half mile east of the intersection at Log Cabin Road and extends east to the intersection at Higginbottom Road.

Mark Youngblood’s family and Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation)

A dedication ceremony was held at the Roxie Baptist Church in Roxie.