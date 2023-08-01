HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bridge demolition work is underway on the Menge Avenue overpass bridge on Interstate 10 in Harrison County.

The work is part of an interchange project funded by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and Buc-ee’s, which will open a store near the location.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews are currently removing the bridge deck. In order to remove the bridge beams, all lanes of I-10 westbound at Menge Avenue will be closed overnight on Monday, August 7 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., followed by a closure of all lanes of I-10 eastbound at Menge Avenue on another night.

MDOT will notify the public when the I-10 eastbound closure is imminent.

The timing of both closures is subject to change and dependent upon construction progress, availability of materials and weather conditions. While these closures are in place, traffic will be re-routed utilizing the Menge Avenue exit and entrance ramps.

Detour signage will be in place, and drivers may seek alternate routes.

Construction began July 5, and the project is expected to be completed in 18 months.