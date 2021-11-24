Partnerships in Drew aim to solve food insecurity

Sunflower County Supervisor Gloria Dickerson and Extension Agent Alexis Hamilton meet at the town of Drew’s former military armory, which now houses the Drew Collaborative’s Grocery Ordering and Online Distribution Service (GOODS), on Oct. 5, 2021. The service launched earlier this year to help folks in Drew use online grocery ordering systems and ease transportation barriers to and from the closest grocery store, in neighboring Cleveland. (Photo by Erica Hensley)

DREW, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in the town of Drew are initiating new programs and partnerships to fight food insecurity in the area.

According to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, Drew and the greater Sunflower County struggle with a high food insecurity rate of 22% percent. This is one of the highest in the state with 18.5% of Mississippians facing food insecurity and 10.9% of all Americans. Food insecurity can cause major health issues like diabetes and cardiac conditions. One in four Sunflower County neighbors has diabetes which lands the county at the top of the list for state diabetes rates.

Part of the issue causing food insecurity is the lack of a grocery store in Drew. The closest stores are 30 minutes away in Cleveland. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines rural towns like Drew as “food deserts” because the closest grocery store is outside of a ten mile radius.

Alexis Hamilton with the MSU Extension Service is now offering free rides for Drew neighbors to get to Cleveland to grocery shop. The goal of this program is to give drew neighbors better access to fresh foods and to reduce the risk of obesity in the state.

“Many residents have informed us that they have to wait or pay someone to take them to the grocery store when food is a necessity,” said Hamilton.

The Drew Collaborative has also started a new program to battle the food insecurity issue. The Grocery Online Ordering Distribution Service (GOODS) offers to help Drew neighbors place online grocery orders. Located in the city’s old armory building, GOODS will also go to Cleveland to pick up the groceries and hold them at the facility until they can be picked up.

The town is making changes to address the food insecurity problem. For its efforts, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) awarded the town a $25,000 grant and the Culture of Health Prize.