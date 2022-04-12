PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A school district in south Mississippi has chosen a new superintendent.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced Monday that Billy Ellzey will take the job July 1, WLOX-TV reported. The superintendent for more than 17 years, Wayne Rodolfich, is retiring June 30.

Ellzey has more than 22 years’ experience as an educator and has been superintendent in Kosciusko since 2017.

The Kosciusko district has about 2,300 students, and Pascagoula-Gautier has about 6,800.

Pascagoula-Gautier school board member Matthew Johnson said Ellzey’s background and experience make him a good fit for the role.

“The track record of school improvement moving forward with the district that Mr. Ellzey had experience in, as well as looking at the feedback from our business leaders … was huge,” Johnson said.

Ellzey is board member for the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.