Pascagoula sees continued development in its downtown area

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Several redevelopment projects in Pascagoula are expected to continue in 2022.

Projects involving apartments, commercial space and a boutique hotel are expected to get underway soon, Gulflive.com reported.

The city’s downtown area is seeing tremendous growth, Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman said.

Projects include City Centre, which will feature 28 apartment units, a rooftop bar, coffee shop and office space.

A boutique hotel, Hotel Whiskey, is also planned downtown. It will include a mix of hotel and apartment units, a pool and two retail spaces facing Delmas Avenue.

A site on Pascagoula Street will be converted into four apartments and an interior event space. The retail spaces will include White Pelican, an interior design store that will sell furniture, home goods, clothing, gifts and accessories.

District Flats, a brick building featuring a courtyard, will be renovated into six apartment units and office space.

Delo’s on Delmas, a coffee shop, is also planned downtown.

Also, nine new townhomes are being constructed along the Pascagoula River.

Mississippi lawmakers allocated $7.4 million to the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority last year for use in the downtown area. About $3 million of that came from Gulf Coast Restoration Funds, the news site reported. Another $4.4 million came from a bond issue.

Pascagoula is a city of about 20,000 people along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of Jackson.