JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced the sentence of a Pascagoula woman who embezzled labor union funds for over four years.

Lisa Bennett, a former elected business agent and self-appointed secretary and treasurer of the Office and Professional Employees International Union, will be on house arrest with electronic monitoring for six months and three years of probation.

Court documents showed that from January 2016 through February 2020, Bennett embezzled and pocketed funds through her roles at OPEIU Local 204 Labor organization in Pascagoula. Bennett doubled her salary without approval. Prosecutors said Bennett also wrote unauthorized checks from the union’s checking account to herself for lost time she was not entitled to receive. Additionally, she used these funds to pay personal cell phone bills for herself and her family.

According to the press release, Bennett pled guilty in February 2023 to embezzlement of labor organization funds. At the sentencing hearing on Monday, the Court ordered Bennett to pay $33,236.93 of restitution to the OPEIU.

The Office of Labor-Management Standards within The U.S. Department of Labor investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Meynardie and Andrea Jones prosecuted the case.