Image of American Passport. A valid U.S. passport is one document that will get U.S. citizens re-entry into the U.S. (Source: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more Americans seek to update their passports, certain information remains relevant to Mississippians. WJTV 12 has the answers to five common passport questions.

How long will it take me to get my passport?

According to the U.S. Department of State, a standard request will take 10-13 weeks to fulfill. An expedited request will take 7-9 weeks to fulfill. Processing times begin the day the State Department receives an application at a passport agency or center, not when the customer applies for a passport at an acceptance facility. Go to the Online Passport Status System to check your application status if you applied in person or over the mail. Go to your MyTravelGov account or check your email for your application status for online applications. As of publication, the State Department’s online passport renewal service online is offline.

Due to record high demand for passports, the State Department anticipates making additional changes to processing times later this year.

How much will it cost to get a passport?

Prices for getting a passport can vary depending on age, if you’ve had a passport before, how fast one wants their passport application processed, and shipping speed. Generally, you can expect to spend a minimum of $130 for a passport. See the State Department’s passport fees and fee calculator for more information.

Will I have to apply in person?

According to the State Department, you must apply in person if you answer yes to any of the following questions.

Am I applying for my first U.S. passport?

Am I applying with my child, who is under 16?

Was my previous U.S. passport issued when I was under 16?

Was my previous U.S. passport lost, stolen, or damaged?

Was my previous U.S. passport issued more than 15 years ago? The standard validity period for a passport is 10 years.

Apply in person using a DS-11 form if any of your answers were yes. Here are locations that accept applications nearby.

For all relevant passport forms, click here.

Hinds

City of Jackson MS Office of the City Clerk

219 South President Street

Jackson, MS 39201

601-960-2381

Jackson General Mail Facility

401 E South St

Jackson, MS 39201

601-351-7120

Lincoln

Clerk of Circuit Court Lincoln County

301 S First St

Brookhaven, MS 39601

601-835-3435

Madison

Madison County Chancery Clerk

146 W Center St

Canton, MS 39046

601-855-5609

Ridgeland Public Library

397 Highway 51 North

Ridgeland, MS 39157

601-856-4536

Ridgeland Post Office

611 S Pear Orchard Rd

Ridgeland, MS 39157

601-991-0249

Rankin

Brandon Main Post Office

1252 W Government St

Brandon, MS 39042

601-825-0564

Brandon Reservoir Post Office

610 Grants Ferry Rd

Brandon, MS 39047

601-992-6874

Rankin County Chancery Clerk’s Office

211 E Government St

Brandon, MS 39042

601-825-1469

Scott

Scott County Courthouse

100 Main Street

Forest, MS 39074

601-469-1922

Simpson

Magee Post Office

701 3rd St SW

Magee, MS 39111

601-849-9445

Warren

Vicksburg Main Post Office

3415 Pemberton Sq Blvd

Vicksburg, MS 39180

601-636-1022

Yazoo

Yazoo City Post Office

341 N Main St

Yazoo City, MS 39194

662-746-5733

The 13 locations above are in a 50-mile radius of ZIP Code 39204 in Jackson, Mississippi.

If none of the above questions apply, you may be eligible to renew by mail using a DS-82 form. As of publication, the State Department’s passport renewal service online has been suspended since March.

What photos are acceptable for my passport?

For acceptable photos on your passport, the following stipulations exist. This is not an exhaustive list.

2″x2″ photo taken on a white/off-white background. No selfies. The background should be plain without texture and lines

The photo must be clear, not pixelated or blurry. The picture must not have “red eye”

Photos must be recent (taken in the last six months)

The image must be in color, have appropriate lighting, and be unedited. No shadows are allowed in the background or on the face

Do not wear a uniform, clothing that looks like a uniform or camouflage

Glasses of any type cannot be worn in the photo

The head must be centered, not cut off, and should include the top part of the torso.

Face forward and level, have a neutral facial expression, and eyes must be open

You can wear jewelry and keep on your facial piercings as long as they do not hide your face. Permanent tattoos are acceptable for passport purposes as well

No hats or head coverings can be worn except for religious or medical purposes. If you are applying in person or by mail, provide a signed statement about why you are wearing a hat or head covering. No objects can obscure any part of the face

If submitting photos by mail, you cannot submit a photo with holes, creases, or smudges

Click here for more information on passport photo requirements.

What if my passport is lost or stolen?

If your most recent passport has already expired, the State Department advises you to refrain from reporting it lost or stolen. It is no longer valid and cannot be used for international travel.

The department does not recommend reporting your U.S. passport as lost or stolen if your passport number was compromised. Once you report a U.S. passport lost or stolen, it is invalid and cannot be used for international travel.

One can report a lost or stolen passport online, the DS-64 form via mail, or in person while applying for a new passport. Just turn in the DS-64 form with the DS-11 form. Reporting a lost or stolen passport does not automatically start the process of getting a new one.

If you are in the United States and traveling in more than nine weeks, make an appointment (if required) to apply at a passport acceptance facility to replace your passport. If you are traveling in less than nine weeks, you may be eligible to make an appointment to apply in person at a passport agency or center to replace your passport.

Contact your nearest U.S. embassy or consulate to replace your passport if you are outside the United States.

Do the following if you think your passport was lost in the mail.

If you applied in person or renewed by mail, use the Online Passport Status System to confirm if we mailed your passport. If you renewed online, check your MyTravelGov account. Contact the State Department if you have yet to receive your passport two weeks after it was mailed.

If you do not report your passport lost in the mail within 90 days from the date it was issued, you must apply again and pay all applicable fees.