Pearl River County deputies searching for two escapees

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl River County deputies are working to find two men who escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center on Sunday, September 19.

A total of four men escaped on Sunday, but two were captured. Investigators are still looking for Rodney “Hot Rod” Smith and Jonathan Culpepper.

If you know where they are located, contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office. They said they are paying a cash reward for information leading to Smith and Culpepper’s capture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.