NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl River man pled guilty to possessing child pornography in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

William Henry, 25, pled guilty on October 24, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Henry possessed in excess of 400 images of child pornography, with 20 of the images positively identified as specific children.

On September 20, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Henry.

Henry will be sentenced on January 22, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.