JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl River man pled guilty to production of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said Garald Benson Johnson, 42, pled guilty on August 29, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Johnson engaged in sexual activity with a minor and used a cellphone to make recordings of the encounter.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 7, 2023, and faces not less than 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.