JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl River man was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, Lee McMillan, 31, was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and for being a habitual offender of domestic violence.

Prosecutors said McMillan admitted to assaulting his wife while in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Her ribs were fractured when McMillan kicked her with steel toed boots on May 20, 2023.

According to prosecutors, this assault marked the third domestic violence incident perpetrated by McMillan against an intimate partner.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.