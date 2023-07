BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police said they received a call about someone jumping into the water without resurfacing on Saturday, July 15.

The incident happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard.

Biloxi patrol officers, along with Biloxi firefighters and the Coast Guard, responded to the area.

They said the investigation is ongoing.