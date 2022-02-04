NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neshoba County deputies arrested a man after a chase ended with a 13-year-old boy injured in a crash.

Investigators said they made a traffic stop on Beacon Street around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2. The driver was identified as Jeremy Henry, who was wanted on a felony warrant in New Mexico.

According to deputies, Henry drove away when an deputy asked him to get out of the vehicle. He eventually crashed into a home near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Line Street.

The crash injured 13-year-old Cullen McCoy, who was inside the home. McCoy was taken to Neshoba General Hospital for treatment. According to the Neshoba Democrat, McCoy was later taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Jeremy Henry (Courtesy: Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Henry ran away from the scene and was later located in a wooded area behind Trinity Baptist Church.

Henry faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

McCoy’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical expenses.