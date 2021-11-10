Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Ole Miss suspended due to hazing

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi in Oxford announced the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha on campus has been suspended.

According to officials, the chapter was suspended by Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity. This comes after an investigation uncovered acts of hazing by the chapter.

The university released the following statement.

On Nov. 10, the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi was notified by Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity that its charter was suspended. Working in concert with Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, the university’s Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct suspended all operations of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi with immediate effect until May 1, 2025. This decision follows an investigation that uncovered acts of hazing. The international fraternity and university arrived at this decision together following a joint inquiry into the incidents. Hazing and related behavior that puts student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated. Lisa G. Stone, Strategic Communications Director for University Marketing & Communications

Some Ole Miss fraternities have been closed in the past after hazing problems. Sigma Alpha Epsilon indefinitely shut down its Ole Miss chapter in 2017. Ole Miss in 2018 shut down a chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha for three years.

Pi Kappa Alpha members at Ole Miss got into trouble in 2015 when they attempted to steal a donkey statue from a rival fraternity and five were arrested. Criminal charges were dropped after an injured member of the rival fraternity testified he started the fight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.