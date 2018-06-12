Pizza not potholes… contest lets customers nominate their town’s streets

Pizza not potholes. Domino’s contest lets customers nominate their city’s potholes for repaving.

The pizza giant is offering the opportunity for a grant to repair those pesky potholes. Ads claim the company wants to “Save good pizza from bad roads”.

Customers can go online to www.pavingforpizza.com and nominate their town for the grant. Nominations will be accepted for three months. Once the company goes through all the nominations, cities and towns will be notified.

Not every town will be given a grant.