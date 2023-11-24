JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Do you feel like you need a pick-me-up? There are plenty of places, including restaurants, shopping areas and other businesses, where you can treat yourself in Mississippi.

WJTV 12 News compiled a list of some of those locations across the state where you can spend some time enjoying yourself.

Queen’s Reward Meadery

Queen’s Reward Meadery is located in Tupelo, Mississippi. The business specializes in artisan wines that are made from Mississippi honey. They make a variety of hand-crafted meads.

The business has a production facility and a tasting room, where you can enjoy the drinks. Queen’s Reward Meadery is open from Tuesday to Saturday.

Saint Leo

Saint Leo is located just off of the historic downtown Square in Oxford, Mississippi. The restaurant was named a 2017 James Beard Foundation “Best New Restaurant” semifinalist.

Saint Leo combines a big city style and small town hospitality with wood-fired Italian cooking. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday.

The Apothecary

The Apothecary is located inside Brent’s Drugs in the historic Fondren neighborhood in Jackson. The bar opened in 2013 and has been featured in many lists about best bars.

The Apothecary serves up a classic and original bar program inspired by the soda fountain and pharmacy history. The bar is open Tuesday through Saturday.

The Alluvian Spa

The Alluvian Spa is located at in Greenwood, Mississippi, at the Alluvian Hotel. The spa offers face and body care, massage therapy, therapeutic baths and cosmetic and hair services. Guests can also enjoy the signature Sweet Tea services.

The spa is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Giardina’s Restaurant

Giardina’s Restaurant is also located in Greenwood, Mississippi, within the Alluvian Hotel. The restaurant offers 14 private booth dining and a large dining room, which opens into the courtyard.

The menu features steaks, seafood and Italian cuisine, as well as wine and liqueurs. Giardina’s is open Monday through Saturday.

The Beatnik

The Beatnik is located in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The hotel features four modern, floating cabins that come complete with wet bars and private outdoor showers.

There is a plunge pool, native garden and a fire pit. The Beatnik encourages guests to disconnect from modern day noise and excess while staying at the location along the coast.

Vestige

Vestige is also located in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The restaurant offers a multicourse tasting dinner inspired by the flavors and techniques of Japan.

Guests can also enjoy artisanal cocktails, wine or local/regional craft beers. Vestige is open Tuesday through Saturday.

The Boxcar

The Boxcar is a rooftop bar located at the Threefoot Hotel in Meridian, Mississippi. The bar serves cocktails paired with small plates for guests to enjoy.

The Boxcar is open Tuesday through Sunday.