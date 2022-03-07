GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A private plane made an emergency landing at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Sunday, March 6.

WXXV reported the King Air flight needed to make the emergency landing after its landing gear wouldn’t deploy. The plane was originally supposed to land at the Stennis Space Center, but the commercial airport was better equipped for the emergency landing.

Foam was sprayed on the plane as jet fuel poured out of it. A hazmat team went in to clean up the crash site.

According to WXXV, the five passengers were not injured. As a result of the emergency landing, some flights were cancelled and others were delayed.