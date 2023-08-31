JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Labor Day marks the end of summer for many, and many Mississippians are expected to travel during the holiday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) goal is to keep the traveling public safe by monitoring the state’s highways and encouraging safe travel.

“With Labor Day weekend being one of the busiest weekends on the road, we urge motorists to take extra precautions so that everyone makes it to their destination safely,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Take advantage of the state’s free travel resources to make your trip safer and more enjoyable.”

Highway traffic will increase on Labor Day weekend as many families from all over the state travel for the final event of the summer. MDOT offers these tips to help motorists stay safe this Labor Day weekend.

Buckle up and make sure your passengers do as well.

Make sure all children are in safety seats appropriate for their size.

Don’t drink and drive. Always plan a designated driver when needed.

Allow enough time for travel to avoid excessive speed and observe speed limits.

Eliminate distracted driving activities such as eating or cell phone usage.

Let someone know your destination, your route and when you expect to arrive.