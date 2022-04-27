PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – From the April 26 drawings, one Mississippi Lottery player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $278,000, while another player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing.

The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Fleetway 170 at 977 Columbia Avenue in Prentiss. The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33. The jackpot for the Thursday, April 28, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to $50,000.

The $10,000 Mega Millions winner purchased their ticket from Toomsuba Texaco at 75 Will Garrett in Toomsuba. The winning numbers drawn were 5-7-19-46-69 with a Mega Ball of 2 and a Megaplier of 4.

The jackpot for the Friday, April 29, Mega Millions drawing is $43 million.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $454 million.