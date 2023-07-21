HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Point Eight Power, Inc., a manufacturer of power distribution systems, is set to open a new manufacturing plant in Hancock County.

The project represents a corporate investment of almost $7.75 million. Officials said the project is also expected to create 78 jobs.

“We are extremely excited to be opening a new manufacturing plant in the Port Bienville Industrial Park. Our decision to establish a manufacturing plant in Mississippi was driven by numerous factors. First and foremost, we were drawn to the state’s business-friendly policies, which foster an environment conducive to growth and success. Additionally, Mississippi’s strategic geographic location provides excellent access to transportation networks, enabling us to efficiently reach both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, we were impressed by the talented and skilled workforce in the region, whose expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of this new facility. The opening of this manufacturing plant signifies our commitment to creating local employment opportunities and contributing to the economic development of Mississippi. We are excited to partner with the local community and establish strong relationships with suppliers and stakeholders in the region,” said Thomas Naddy, President, Point Eight Power, Inc.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building improvements. MDA also is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. Hancock County is also assisting with the project.

“Hancock County Board of Supervisors is excited to add a company like Point Eight Power to our existing industries in Port Bienville. We believe the investment and job creation will provide countless career opportunities for many residents and allow Port Bienville to be recognized as an area full of growth and potential,” Scotty Adam, President of Hancock County Board of Supervisors

Point Eight Power has scheduled upcoming job fairs for those interested in applying for a job at the company’s new plant. The first job fair to recruit employees for the Mississippi facility will be held Monday, July 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Pearl River Community College Waveland Campus, located at 454 US-90, Ste. B, Waveland, Mississippi, 39576.