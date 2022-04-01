PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi county has voted to block businesses seeking to cultivate or sell legalized medical marijuana within the county.

In two separate votes during their regular meeting on Thursday, the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors voted against allowing medical marijuana to be grown, cultivated or distributed within Pontotoc County, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

State law requires municipalities to decide whether they will opt out of permitting the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within their borders by May 3. Residents of any municipality that does so could, via petition, force a special election to allow the citizenry to determine whether the growth and sale of medical cannabis is allowed.