JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The portraits of former Governor Phil Bryant and First Lady Deborah Bryant will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 22. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol.

Governor Bryant served as Mississippi’s 64th governor from 2012 to 2020. Bryant was previously elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1991 and appointed state auditor in 1996, and re-elected in 1999 and 2003. Bryant served as lieutenant governor from 2008 to 2012.

First Lady Deborah Bryant made children the focus of her platform as during her “Read Across Mississippi Tour” she visited with hundreds of students in each of Mississippi’s 82 counties. She was the recipient of the 2021 Winter-Reed Partnership Award for her contributions to education in Mississippi.

The portrait of Governor Bryant will hang in the Hall of Governors while First Lady Bryant’s portrait will hang in the First Ladies gallery.