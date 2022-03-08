JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is launching a new website, AgWorks, that connects farmers and ranchers to potential employees.

Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson said the website was created to combat shortages in supply chains, product transportation and labor force.

Agriculture is Mississippi’s largest industry and is responsible for employing 20% of the state’s workforce. Workers like loggers, truck drivers, orchard workers, farm hands, salesmen, teachers, business managers, front desk cashiers, technicians, mechanics, welders and more are in demand.

Job postings on the website include internships, full-time positions and temporary positions. Applicants can upload their materials and farmers and businesses can post job openings. Access the website can be found here.