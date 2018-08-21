Poultry farmers voice concerns at Senate Agriculture hearing Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Small business poultry farmers are asking state legislators to clear up red tape preventing them from raising more chicken and allow them to transport and sale to retailers.

WJTV 12's Gerald Harris has more about talks between Mississippi poultry farmers and state legislators.

Small poultry farmers and celebrity chefs came to the Capitol to make their case as to why some poultry regulations need to made clearer in order for them to grow their market base.

Farmers say current laws on the books are too vague and confusing. Legislators and farmers would like to see something close to North Carolina's regulations. Farmer Ben Simmons explains why.

"Mississippi is one of 10 states which do not recognize the federal exemption and it's like they are holding us back, a really good state that supports the exemption is North Carolina."



"Well I hope the committee, the agriculture commissioner and the Department will go ahead and move the regulations to match what the USDA exemption says we can do. I think adopting North Carolina's model, just three pages long, is what we need," said Senator Angela Hill.

Legislators say they will make a decision and decide if legislation is needed in January.



