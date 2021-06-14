Poultry processing plant manager pleads guilty to harboring illegal alien

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a Pelahatchie man pled guilty to harboring an illegal alien.

Court documents showed Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 58, worked for Southern Knights Industrial Services as the manager at A&B Inc., which is a poultry processing plant in Pelahatchie. He was charged with aiding and abetting the harboring of an illegal alien for financial gain as a manager of the employee management company.

Delgado-Nieves will be sentenced on September 15, 2021. Prosecutors said he faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.