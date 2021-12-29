Powerball Jackpot reaches $441M, Mega Millions reaches $221M

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for the Wednesday, December 29 Powerball drawing is up to $441 million, and the jackpot for the Friday, December 31 Mega Millions drawing is up to $221 million.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the jackpot for the Thursday, December 30 Mississippi Match 5 drawing is estimated to be $55,000.

On Christmas Day, one player won $150,000 from the Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from Lake Harbor Chevron at 405 Lake Harbor Drive in Ridgeland. The winning numbers were 27-29-45-55-58-2.

Jackpots for the December 16 and December 25 Mississippi Match 5 drawings are still waiting to be claimed. The December 16 drawing is worth $185,000 and was purchased from Circle K at 3104 Highway 49 in Florence. The winning numbers are 4-12-22-23-24. The December 25 drawing is worth $65,000 and was purchased from Shell at 2500 25th Street in Gulfport. The winning numbers are 1-2-23-30-34.

Here are the holiday winners:

$100,000 – A Greenville player won on a $5 Dollar Mine 10x scratch-off game from Parker’s Filling Station on Highway 1 South in Greenville.

$25,000 – A Tupelo man won on a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Murphy’s Oil USA on West Main Street in Tupelo.

$10,000 – A Pontotoc man won on a $20 $200 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Warrior Express on West Oxford Road in Pontotoc.

$5,000 – A Byram man won on a $2 Jack-O-Lantern Cash scratch-off game purchased from Sandy’s Marathon on South Gallatin Street in Jackson.

$5,000 – A Monroe County man won on a $5 Elvis scratch-off game purchased from Murphy’s Oil USA on Interchange Drive in Fulton.

$5,000 – An Olive Branch player won on a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Olive Branch Express on Highway 178 in Olive Branch.

$5,000 – A Starkville player won on a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Chevron Quick Stop on Highway 12 West in Starkville.

$5,0000 – A Winona player won on a $10 Power 10x scratch-off game purchased from Winona Express LLC on North Applegate Street in Winona.

$2,000 – A Guntown woman won on a $10 Power 10x scratch-off game purchased from One Stop Market on Mitchell Street in Guntown.

$2,000 – A California player won on a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Faststop #3 on Summerland Road in Taylorsville.

$1,000 – A Jackson player won on a $10 Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Shell Grab N Go on Highway 18 West in Jackson.

$1,000 – A Meridian man won on a $10 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Texaco Food Mart #7 on Highway 39 in Meridian.

$1,000 – A Wayne County woman won on a $10 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company Inc. #1 on Peter Street in State Line.

The Mississippi Lottery Headquarters in Flowood will close on Friday, December 31 and reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.