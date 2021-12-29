Powerball Jackpot reaches $441M, Mega Millions reaches $221M

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for the Wednesday, December 29 Powerball drawing is up to $441 million, and the jackpot for the Friday, December 31 Mega Millions drawing is up to $221 million.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the jackpot for the Thursday, December 30 Mississippi Match 5 drawing is estimated to be $55,000.

On Christmas Day, one player won $150,000 from the Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from Lake Harbor Chevron at 405 Lake Harbor Drive in Ridgeland. The winning numbers were 27-29-45-55-58-2.

Jackpots for the December 16 and December 25 Mississippi Match 5 drawings are still waiting to be claimed. The December 16 drawing is worth $185,000 and was purchased from Circle K at 3104 Highway 49 in Florence. The winning numbers are 4-12-22-23-24. The December 25 drawing is worth $65,000 and was purchased from Shell at 2500 25th Street in Gulfport. The winning numbers are 1-2-23-30-34.

Here are the holiday winners:

  • $100,000 – A Greenville player won on a $5 Dollar Mine 10x scratch-off game from Parker’s Filling Station on Highway 1 South in Greenville.
  • $25,000 – A Tupelo man won on a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Murphy’s Oil USA on West Main Street in Tupelo.
  • $10,000 – A Pontotoc man won on a $20 $200 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Warrior Express on West Oxford Road in Pontotoc.
  • $5,000 – A Byram man won on a $2 Jack-O-Lantern Cash scratch-off game purchased from Sandy’s Marathon on South Gallatin Street in Jackson.
  • $5,000 – A Monroe County man won on a $5 Elvis scratch-off game purchased from Murphy’s Oil USA on Interchange Drive in Fulton.
  • $5,000 – An Olive Branch player won on a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Olive Branch Express on Highway 178 in Olive Branch.
  • $5,000 – A Starkville player won on a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Chevron Quick Stop on Highway 12 West in Starkville.
  • $5,0000 – A Winona player won on a $10 Power 10x scratch-off game purchased from Winona Express LLC on North Applegate Street in Winona.
  • $2,000 – A Guntown woman won on a $10 Power 10x scratch-off game purchased from One Stop Market on Mitchell Street in Guntown.
  • $2,000 – A California player won on a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Faststop #3 on Summerland Road in Taylorsville.
  • $1,000 – A Jackson player won on a $10 Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Shell Grab N Go on Highway 18 West in Jackson.
  • $1,000 – A Meridian man won on a $10 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Texaco Food Mart #7 on Highway 39 in Meridian.
  • $1,000 – A Wayne County woman won on a $10 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company Inc. #1 on Peter Street in State Line.

The Mississippi Lottery Headquarters in Flowood will close on Friday, December 31 and reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories